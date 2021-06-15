fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 108,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,938,198. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.82. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

