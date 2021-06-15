Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.06. 241,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.28. Futu has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.