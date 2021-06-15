Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.
Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.06. 241,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.28. Futu has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $204.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
