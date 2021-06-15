Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.23. 752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

