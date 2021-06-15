Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 424,599 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of McDonald’s worth $2,647,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

MCD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.93. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

