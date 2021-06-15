Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,727,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,657. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

