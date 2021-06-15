Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,978 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,072,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,717. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

