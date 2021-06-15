Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 47,642 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,588,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,292,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.38. 10,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

