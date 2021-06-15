Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $35.50 Average PT from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 193,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 120,905 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

