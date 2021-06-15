Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.61. 66,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

