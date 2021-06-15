Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. 405,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,210,656. The company has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

