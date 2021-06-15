Glenview Trust Co Has $15.82 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $272.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

