Glenview Trust Co Has $22.06 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.42. 28,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

