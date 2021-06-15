Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,000. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.18% of Jupiter Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ:JUPW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,090. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

