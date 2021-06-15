Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. 7,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,525. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

