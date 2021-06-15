Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.80 million-48.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ GLBE traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 6,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,826. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

