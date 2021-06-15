Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Raised to $18.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
Shares of GMRE opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.56 million, a PE ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
