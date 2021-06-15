Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Raised to $18.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.56 million, a PE ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

