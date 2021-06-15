Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report $79.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.66 million and the lowest is $77.15 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $358.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.56 million to $362.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $460.37 million, with estimates ranging from $451.18 million to $469.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $729.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

