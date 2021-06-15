Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Up 150.3% in May

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 150.3% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYC opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Global Trac Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

Get Global Trac Solutions alerts:

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Global Trac Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Trac Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.