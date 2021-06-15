Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $108.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,000 shares of company stock worth $24,513,580 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

