GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

