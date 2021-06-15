GoByte (GBX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $416.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $549,864.88 and approximately $416.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.