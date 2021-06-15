Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Up 41.2% in May

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 864,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.17. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,021. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,462,000 after acquiring an additional 432,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $39,720,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after buying an additional 207,192 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

