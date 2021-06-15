Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Granite Construction by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 138,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:GVA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.