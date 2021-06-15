Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $37.12 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,522.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,528.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,357.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.