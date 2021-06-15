Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,062,945 shares of company stock worth $645,128,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.41. 605,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $953.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

