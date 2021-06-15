Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $164,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

