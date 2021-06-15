Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 156.2% in May

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,862,900 shares, a growth of 156.2% from the May 13th total of 1,507,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 788.3 days.

OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $32.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

