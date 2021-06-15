Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of GDOT opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4,712.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

