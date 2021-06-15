Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $7,749,664. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

