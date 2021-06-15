Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after purchasing an additional 215,604 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,857,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,829,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

EXAS opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.80.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

