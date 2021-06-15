Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 655,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 37.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 466,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.