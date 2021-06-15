Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $504,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

