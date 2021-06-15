Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 83 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.