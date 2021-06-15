Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s (ASR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

ASR opened at $189.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.91.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

