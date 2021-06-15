GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 667,500 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the May 13th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GXGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 610,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. GX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GX Acquisition by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GX Acquisition by 837.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

