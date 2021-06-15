GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 667,500 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the May 13th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GXGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 610,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. GX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.17.
GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
About GX Acquisition
GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
