Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 468,248 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

