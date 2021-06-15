Handshake Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $96.09 million and approximately $388,837.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,416.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.87 or 0.06348628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.85 or 0.01543576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00432522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00144259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.39 or 0.00683868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00421213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005918 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040222 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 396,106,701 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

