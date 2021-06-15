HAPI (HAPI) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. HAPI has a total market cap of $13.06 million and $1.19 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $72.49 or 0.00179354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00781870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.33 or 0.07873909 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.