Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $3.05 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 470,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,704. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

