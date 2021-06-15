Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.91. 12,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

