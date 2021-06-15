Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,770. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.