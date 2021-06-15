Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. 705,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,005,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.