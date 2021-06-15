Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDI shares. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.02.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.6899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.12%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

