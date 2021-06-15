Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.94

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 154071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,659,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 324,254 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 557,656 shares in the last quarter.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.