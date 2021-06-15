Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.35. 172,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,689. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $293.68 million, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.