Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 8,550 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

