Haverford Trust Co. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $185,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $4,240,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UNH opened at $399.16 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.