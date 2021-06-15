Haverford Trust Co. Has $52.76 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

