Haverford Trust Co. Has $67.21 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80.

