Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

